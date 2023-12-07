Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Incident on A1 southbound near Burghley Park causes delays between Easton-on-the-Hill and Great Casterton

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:10, 07 December 2023
 | Updated: 09:40, 07 December 2023

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 near Stamford.

An incident first reported at about 8am near Burghley Park is causing tailbacks on the A1 southbound this morning (Thursday, December 7).

Drivers are travelling at an average speed of five mph between the Easton-on-the-Hill turn off and Great Casterton.

Drivers are facing delays this morning
Drivers are facing delays this morning

More information as we have it.

Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE