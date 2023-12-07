Incident on A1 southbound near Burghley Park causes delays between Easton-on-the-Hill and Great Casterton
Published: 09:10, 07 December 2023
| Updated: 09:40, 07 December 2023
Drivers are facing delays on the A1 near Stamford.
An incident first reported at about 8am near Burghley Park is causing tailbacks on the A1 southbound this morning (Thursday, December 7).
Drivers are travelling at an average speed of five mph between the Easton-on-the-Hill turn off and Great Casterton.
More information as we have it.