Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash on A1 near Stamford causes delays between Tinwell and Wittering and on A43 at Easton-on-the-Hill

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:40, 23 January 2024
 | Updated: 17:13, 23 January 2024

An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 northbound near Stamford after a crash this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23)

There is a four-mile tailback from Tinwell to Wittering with drivers travelling at an average speed of five mph.

A sign for the A1 in Stamford
A sign for the A1 in Stamford

There are also delays on the A43 towards Stamford.

Almost 1,000 crashes have been recorded on a stretch of the A1, according to research by Midlands Connect.

More as we have it.

Accidents Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE