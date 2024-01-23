Crash on A1 near Stamford causes delays between Tinwell and Wittering and on A43 at Easton-on-the-Hill
Published: 16:40, 23 January 2024
| Updated: 17:13, 23 January 2024
An incident is causing delays on the A1.
Traffic is building on the A1 northbound near Stamford after a crash this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23)
There is a four-mile tailback from Tinwell to Wittering with drivers travelling at an average speed of five mph.
There are also delays on the A43 towards Stamford.
Almost 1,000 crashes have been recorded on a stretch of the A1, according to research by Midlands Connect.
More as we have it.