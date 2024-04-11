Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 between Stibbington and Water Newton

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:34, 11 April 2024
 | Updated: 12:13, 11 April 2024

An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 northbound this morning (Thursday, April 11) between Stibbington and Water Newton.

There is a two-mile tailback which is increasing and drivers are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.

The A1. Photo: RSM Photography
Update: The road is now clear.

