An incident is causing delays on the A1.

Traffic is building on the A1 northbound this morning (Thursday, April 11) between Stibbington and Water Newton.

There is a two-mile tailback which is increasing and drivers are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.

The A1. Photo: RSM Photography

Update: The road is now clear.

