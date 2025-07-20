Delays on A1 near Tinwell Road, Stamford
Published: 11:33, 20 July 2025
| Updated: 12:40, 20 July 2025
Traffic is delayed on the A1 near Stamford.
The AA and Google Maps are showing the southbound carriageway is stationary at Tinwell, near the A6121 turn.
The cause of the problem has not yet been released by emergency services, although torrential rain at about 11am made driving conditions difficult.
More as we have it.
Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon