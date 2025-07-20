Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 near Tinwell Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 11:33, 20 July 2025
 | Updated: 12:40, 20 July 2025

Traffic is delayed on the A1 near Stamford.

The AA and Google Maps are showing the southbound carriageway is stationary at Tinwell, near the A6121 turn.

The cause of the problem has not yet been released by emergency services, although torrential rain at about 11am made driving conditions difficult.

Delays on the A1. Photo: Stock image
More as we have it.

