Motorists faced severe delays on Friday afternoon after a crash on the A1.

The AA reported that one lane of the southbound carriageway had been closed after a crash near Stamford.

The closure is to the south of Stamford between the Burghley House turn off and the Wittering turn off (Townsend Road).

The crash south of Stamford closed a lane of the A1

Delays of up to 17 minutes were reported from the B1081 Old Great North Road (Great Casterton / Tickencote Turn Off) to the Wittering turn-off.