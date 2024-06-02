As has been mentioned before, our bridge year runs to March 31, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

At about this time last year we were a little disappointed. The English Bridge Union, our national governing body, monitors the number of player visits made to its affiliated clubs as all results are uploaded to them. From this, the EBU publishes its annual list of the Top 50, showing the most popular clubs in England.

Marcus Witt

For 2022/2023 we had slipped from third in the previous year to fourth place. That suggested that our recovery from the pandemic, good though it was, was relatively slower than some clubs. You can therefore imagine our delight when the 2023/2024 data were published. We exceeded our expectations and, rather than regaining third place, had moved up to second. Whilst we celebrate, we do so without any sense of boastfulness or complacency. What’s pertinent is that most big bridge clubs are in, or near, major conurbations. That Stamford, and the surrounding market towns and villages, can draw in so many players is a source of wonder (and, perhaps, a little bemusement). Our thanks are due to our merry band of volunteers for the work they do. Similarly, our gratitude extends to all who support the club, members and visitors alike.

Stamford Bridge Club hand of the week

Hand of the Week

The hand comes from a recent club game. No one reached the excellent grand slam. The heart fit is established early and South uses a splinter bid to show the nature of the hand. South is conscious that the diamond suit is a great source of tricks. Because of this, South should take charge of the auction and, after North shows slam interest with the 4C cue bid, uses Roman Key Card Blackwood. When using RKCB the 5C response is ambiguous (1 or 4 aces) and South can (temporarily) sign off in 5H in the knowledge that partner will always bid on with the better holding. When North does just that South can slot in the ace and king of hearts and the ace of diamonds. South can count 13 tricks – one spade, five hearts, six diamonds and a club. 7H it is and there is nothing to the play

Stamford Bridge Club

Tip

Auctions can sometimes have one player acting as the captain (who asks the questions) and the other as the servant (who answers). If you can organise the bidding to determine who plays which role more effectively, grand slams - such as today’s example - will be within your reach.