When Kevin Campbell’s denture clinic was hit by a BMW, he faced a huge repair bill.

The crash in Wharf Road, Stamford, happened in the early hours of August 4, 2022.

Since then, Kevin has faced six-figure costs to his business, despite having insurance, and has not been able to return to the premises.

The clinic after the crash

Instead, he has been offering his specialist work for people who need dentures at Stamford Osteopathic Clinic in Great Casterton, and he is now at Bupa Dental Care Stamford in Ryhall Road.

“Fortunately no one was at the Wharf Road clinic when it was hit,” said Kevin.

Do you want to see more news from us? Sign up to the LincsOnline newsletter

“The clinic was being refurbished at the time and we were away on holiday.

Kevin Campbell is a specialist in dentures

“I’m now working as an associate at Bupa, which enables me to see patients - and I can see about 16 a day.”

He has given up on plans to reopen at the Wharf Road premises and has worked out an agreement with the landlord to end the business’s tenancy.

Kevin’s father was a dental technician and had a lab in Corby. It was here that Kevin learned the skills involved in ensuring dentures are correctly made and fitted for each patient.

He has made about 9,000 dentures over his career, and feels some of his most rewarding work has been helping people born with cleft palates, a condition in which the roof of the mouth doesn’t join together properly, leaving a gap.

“One patient really stood out, though.

“It was an older man, who returned to me for a follow-up appointment after having a denture fitted. He was looking different - he looked better,” said Kevin.

“He told me for the first time in 35 years he had managed to eat a Sunday lunch and he was delighted.

“He had fought in the Second World War. It felt quite an honour to help someone like him.”