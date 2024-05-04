Helpston home goes on the market with Norton Rickett
A detached four-bedroom home with countryside views has gone on the market.
Paddock View in West Street, Helpston, has four ensuite bedrooms, a shower room, sitting/dining room, kitchen, snug and utility room.
The property has been extended and refurbished by the current owners. It has a spacious entrance hall with an oak and glass staircase which leads to a reception room. The well-equipped kitchen leads to the snug and there is also a bedroom with wet room on the ground floor.
Upstairs is the main bedroom with full ensuite facilities and dressing room, plus two further bedrooms and a show room.
The house has underfloor heating from an air-source heat pump and double glazing.
Outside the property has double electric gates which lead to the resin drive and a double garage. The front garden has a stone wall and is mainly laid to lawn. There is a west-facing terrace to the side of the house and a large patio with paddock views to the back. A second patio with bi-folding doors sits to the east of the house leading from the snug.
Paddock View, West Street, Helpston, is on the market with Norton Rickett for £795,000.
To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01780 782999 or email enquiries@nortonrickett.co.uk
Have you got a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk