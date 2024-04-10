A sports club is facing uncertainty after being targeted by thieves for the second time this year, just weeks before the start of the season.

Thieves broke into Uffington Cricket Club on Friday night (April 5), stealing outfield mowers and leaving behind them a trail of devastation.

It is the second time this year the sports club has been a victim of crime.

Uffington Dean Cornish bowled. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Last month the locked gates were cut open and three mowers, power tools and equipment stolen.

Dean Cornish, a member of Uffington Cricket Club, said: “We are so angry.

“We have so many players, both juniors and seniors, looking forward to the new season.

“I don’t understand how someone can take what doesn’t belong to them.

“It really affects the enjoyment and exercise which our players get from cricket.”

Players were set to start the new season with a home match next weekend at the field off the junction of Essendine Road and Greatford Road, but this has now been thrown into doubt.

“We are going to struggle to start the season on time,” said Dean.

Members of the club are due to meet this week to consider how to resolve the situation and prepare their ground.

However, they have decided to stop keeping equipment on site.

“It is not what we want to do but we can’t risk constantly buying things and having them stolen,” he said.

“It is clear someone is targeting cricket clubs and once they’ve been they will come again.”

Uffington Cricket Club, which has about 140 members, was broken into a couple of years ago, which led to increased security measures being put in place.

There has been speculation the same criminals may have returned during the two break ins this year.

Ketton Sports and Community Centre in Pit Lane was broken into in February, with thieves making off with most of the grounds-keeping equipment.

A £15,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to help the club prepare for its opening match on April 13 and more than £3,500 has been raised.

The pavilion at Easton-on-the-Hill Cricket Club is also believed to have been broken into, and mowing equipment was taken from Rutland Showground in Oakham.



