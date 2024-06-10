A Pride flag which was flying outside a council building has been cut down.

The rainbow flag which was flying on a pole outside Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill was cut down over the weekend.

The ropes on the flag pole have been damaged, which leads staff and councillors to believe it was done on purpose.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke said: “I think it is really sad that someone would object to it.

“Stamford is known for being such an inclusive, kind and supportive place.

“For someone to protest in such a horrible way is very disappointing.”

The pride flag at Stamford Town Hall

He added that it flew all of June last year without an incident and no complaints have been made to Stamford Town Council about it.

The flag had been raised to mark Pride Month, which runs throughout June.

The incident has been reported to the police and staff at the town hall are reviewing CCTV footage.

A new Pride flag and ropes are being ordered with the hopes that it will fly again as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 200100624 of June 10.



