A wildlife campaigner is disappointed that not enough people are voicing concern over a perceived threat to dormice population in a forest.

Bedford Purlieus - a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and part of the ancient Rockingham Forest near Wansford – would be impacted by a proposed residential development.

The Church Commissioners for England wants permission for a change of use and associated building works to convert a stable block to create three homes with associated parking and amenity space at St John’s Wood Farm in King’s Cliffe Road.

Hazel dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius). Photo: istock

Access would be via a 500m private road, which runs through Bedford Purlieus.

The application to Peterborough City Council sparked concern from resident Sandra Beale about the impact on dormice in the area.

She started an online petition to be sent to the city council and the Church Commissioners seeking assurance that any dormice in Bedford Purlieus are not put at risk by the development.

But the call for support has so far failed to catch many people’s interest.

Sandra Beale

Sandra said: “Currently there are only 16 signatures which is quite disappointing as the dormouse is a species of conservation concern.

“I was hoping more people would be interested in signing it.”

There is some dispute over whether dormice are actually present in the development location.

Sandra dismissed a preliminary ecological appraisal for the planning application which she says denies dormice are present and that they have not been recorded in Bedford Purlieus since 2013.

The appraisal makes reference to 190 dormouse boxes in Bedford Purlieus.

“Some of the boxes can be seen on trees in the hedgerow close to the stable block whilst others are visible on trees and lying on the ground just metres away from the southern section of the private road that runs through the forest,” said Sandra.

She claims a large number of trees along the access road have been felled in recent months and has called for a fresh biodiversity net gain plan.

“This has clearly detrimentally impacted on biodiversity in Bedford Purlieus SSSI that has statutory protection from damage” said Sandra.

“Certainly, clearance of such a large area of the ancient woodland along the access road will have a major impact on the proposed biodiversity net gain plan for the planning application.”

The Church Commissioners organisation has assured Sandra that it will heed any pre-commencement conditions outlined by the city council.

To sign the petition visit: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-dormice-in-bedford-purlieus-sssi-cambs?share=e3a02a5c-25d7-4e5e-bbf8-508e1cf4d82d&source=&utm_source=.

View the planning application search for 25/00122/FUL on the Peterborough City Council planning portal.