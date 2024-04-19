Police are appealing to trace the owner of jewellery which was found in a field by a horse rider.

A number of items were handed over to Northamptonshire Police after being found near King’s Cliffe by a horse rider in late March.

Officers have released a photo of the items, which includes a red and black jewellery box, and a bracelet and brooch with a name and date on the back.

Police have released an image of the items found near King's Cliffe

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Enquiries to find their rightful owner have been unsuccessful so far, leading the Rural Crime Team to issue an appeal for information.

“Anyone who believes the items to be theirs, or who has information about them, is asked to contact ruralcrimeteam@northants.police.uk or call 101 extension 341045.

“Proof of ownership will be required in order to claim the items.”



