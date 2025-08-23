Kicking off with good news, works have been confirmed for the Tallington Rail Crossing culvert in September/October, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Over the past few months my team and I have been supporting Philip Sagar and the Tallington Parish Council who have been working hard to secure improvements to the culvert which has been a major factor in the village’s recent flooding issues – hopefully this will significantly reduce flooding in the village.

Alicia Kearns in Tallington on the issue of flooding

Meanwhile across our villages in Lincolnshire, much discussion has turned to National Grid’s plans for a substation and pylons in our communities. We all want the grid to have the capacity it needs to ensure we have the energy we need, but we also need to play our part in conserving our environment for the future and balance up our food security. Given Lincolnshire’s strategic importance feeding our nation, on top of the existing demands on our land for new infrastructure, underground cabling or an off-shore grid, should be under consideration.

In light of the Government’s disappointing decision to cease work on coordinating offshore wind farms to reduce onshore infrastructure (madness!) we evidently need work on offshore grids to be accelerated. I am grateful to all those residents who wrote to me and whose views I hope I’ve reflected in my consultation response.

This last week gave us every reason to be enormously proud of our young people following some incredible A-level results, including in Rutland where 41% of entries were graded A or A*, making us the best-performing region in the UK! With GCSE results day this week, I wish everyone good luck. All of us have results we wish turned out different, but remember this is just the beginning, not the be all and end all.

Meanwhile I am concerned that a month on as Lincolnshire MPs we have had no response from the Home Secretary to our letter with our request for help for Lincolnshire Police. No English Police Force has ever gone bankrupt, but the new Government’s funding decisions – especially the National Insurance rise which handed them a multi-million pound bill - have resulted in Lincolnshire Police warning they will have to declare bankruptcy. We have asked the Home Secretary to meet with us urgently. Lincolnshire Police provide the quickest 999 answering times, highest rape convictions, and help deliver one of the lowest crime rates across the country – they need support from Government now, to manage the Government’s decisions.

Finally, our friends in Ukraine watch on following the meetings in the USA this past week. Putin couldn’t take more Ukrainian land through murder, rape, kidnap and warfare, so he now demands more ‘land’ if he ends his imperialist war crimes. Rewarding Russia with Ukrainian lands would be appeasement, a reward of imperialism, and to abandon any sense of justice. Moreover, the use of the word ‘land’ is one so distanced from what really is being considered, the forced displacement of Ukrainians into what would then be called Russia. Every inch of land is home to a Ukrainian. When Crimea was invaded and the world failed to extract any meaningful cost from Russia we failed Ukraine and Putin was emboldened. History cannot be repeated, and invasion and aggression must never be rewarded.

I stay in contact with my friends in Ukraine, and I will do everything I can to continue working with colleagues from across Europe and the US to stand with Ukraine.