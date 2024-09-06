A brave boy who gets on with his life in spite of a tough battle with a blood cancer might have his dream come true with a trip to Disney.

Freddie Betts, 10, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in October last year after experiencing chest pains, sickness and high temperatures.

His mum, Leanne Hill from Stamford, at first thought it was a normal childhood bug, but his treatment has now seen him twice lose his hair and need a catheter into his heart.

Leanne Hill, Freddie's mum is an oncology nurse and administers chemo at home. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

To help keep him in good spirits, Freddie’s step-grandad John Palmer, from Market Deeping, and Morrisons Manufacturing colleagues Stuart Briers and James Mayes, both from Spalding, will be trekking 75 miles to fund a magical trip that’s sure to put a smile on the face of a boy who has had a lot to deal with.

Speaking about the planned trip to Disney, Leanne said: “I would be over the moon for Freddie as it is something for him to look forward to.

“We found out Freddie had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and he has lost his hair twice during treatment, which has now grown back again.

“John wanted to give Freddie something to look forward to, and a colleague was keen to have a challenge, so they came up with the long walk.”

Freddie Betts aged 9 on day of diagnosis, October 2023. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Freddie, who lives in Stamford, is undergoing maintenance chemotherapy until October 31, 2025 and, when initially diagnosed, he was pale and yellow.

Doctors had sent the youngster for blood tests which showed low levels of haemoglobin - an iron-containing protein in red blood cells that helps transport oxygen.

Since Freddie’s diagnosis, Leanne has given up her job as a nurse to look after Freddie, taking him to frequent appointments at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and Peterborough City Hospital.

Freddie Betts has lost his hair twice through chemotherapy. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

She said: “It has been hard, I’m an oncology nurse but I have never experienced this, not with my own child.

“I have given up work for the moment to look after him, so there have been lots of changes.

“It has been hectic travelling to hospital and there have been lots of ups and downs, like when there was a problem with his liver and kidneys.”

Freddie Betts and therapy dog at Addenbrooke's Hospital. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The walking trio will start from Market Harborough and go to Fosdyke on a three-day challenge travelling 20 miles or more a day. Their fundraising has already reached £1,092 and Spalding Lions Club was so taken by Freddie’s story that it donated £500.

Leanne said: “They want to raise the funds so that Freddie can be taken on a trip to Disneyland Paris or maybe even the USA.

“It isn’t easy at the moment to find time for even a week’s break due to Freddie needing blood tests midweek, and we are currently unable to leave the country.”

Leanne Hill and Freddie Betts. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Freddie’s diagnosis has affected his school and social life, and has stopped from doing some of the things he enjoys.

Leanne said: “He loves swimming but can't go swimming anymore as he has a Hickman line — a central catheter straight into his heart.

“He was playing basketball but had to stop.

A more recent photo where Freddie's hair has grown back. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“But he has been really good and is just getting on with life.”

The long term aim is for Freddie to be free of cancer following maintenance chemotherapy. He has just spent six weeks trialling a new drug, which has had positive results.

Leanne said: “Since the trial drug he has felt really good, But after chemo he can feel sick, achy and tired.”

Spalding Lions Club members Richard Briers, Eileen Robson and president Stuart East with.James and Freddie Betts. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Despite his health, Freddie, who is in Year 5, has managed to attend some lessons at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford, and kept in touch with his friends.

Leanne said: “He has done really well, getting to school when he is well enough, with 47 per cent attendance. He has done well.

“He keeps in contact with some friends on the iPad and some close friends he gets to spend time with.

“At school he is quite isolated and sits in the canteen with a friend. I think he feels a bit overwhelmed.”

When he is feeling well, Freddie is able to take part in activities he enjoys and the family are coping with this tough experience.

Leanne said: “After hospital recently we went over to Tallington Lakes to do some fishing and used a remote motor boat.

“I suppose you have just got to carry on.”

When members of Spalding Lions Club heard of the fundraiser they were keen to help.

Vice president Julie Grant said: “Members were recently made aware that three local guys had decided to walk to raise funds for a young boy who is courageously fighting against leukaemia.

“The medical treatments necessary to combat this aggressive disease are extensive and long.”

The fundraising walk will take place from Friday, September 20.

Stuart Briers, 43, said: “It is quite a big challenge and personally I can’t wait to do something for Freddie and feel like we are doing something.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Freddie-To-Paris

