Dogs being allowed to foul people’s graves has been branded ‘disrespectful’ and ‘morally incorrect’ - and owners will be dealt with.

Town councillor Rhea Rayside criticised people’s poor pet management, which has resulted in several complaints about dog mess being deposited on graves at Stamford Cemetery.

The cemetery, off Radcliffe Road, is looked after by Stamford Town Council, which is now putting up additional signs warning people they could be fined for not clearing up after their animal.

Additional signs are being put up at Stamford Cemetery. Photo: Supplied

Speaking at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Monday (July 28), Coun Rayside said: “We’ve had many, many complaints about dog fouling in the cemetery, so I have bought some more signage to remind people of their responsibilities.

“To have any dog foul on someone’s grave is awful. It’s emotive, not morally correct and disrespectful.

“We are going to be firm on this and make sure anyone not adhering to the rules is dealt with.”

People who fail to comply with dog fouling rules set out under South Kesteven District Council’s public spaces protection orders, could face prosecution and fines up to £1,000 or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.