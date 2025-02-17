The search is on to find a new poet laureate to represent the town.

Keen writers can put their name forward to become Stamford’s new poet laureate from March 1.

Applicants, who must be older than 16, are asked to submit a poem on a theme of their choice as well as a short plan of their year as poet laureate before Friday, April 17.

Caroline Avnit, the poet laureate for 2024 to 2025

Shortlisted poets will be invited to perform their work in front of a panel of judges on April 17 at 7.30pm in Stamford Arts Centre, where the winner will be decided.

Throughout the year the poet laureate will perform at events such as Holocaust Memorial Day and the Christmas lights switch on.

For more information and for an entry form visit: https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/about/partners/stamfords-poet-laureate/

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

By Martha Bamford



