Police are investigating after perfume was stolen from a town shop.

Officers have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information on the theft of perfume from a shop in Stamford.

The woman is described as being 30 to 40 years in age and was wearing a white top with a grey, pink and black pattern.

Do you know this woman?

She was also carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting reference 24000400578.