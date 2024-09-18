Do you know this woman?

Police investigate theft of perfume from Stamford shop
Police are investigating after perfume was stolen from a town shop.
Officers have released an image of a woman who they believe may have information on the theft of perfume from a shop in Stamford.
The woman is described as being 30 to 40 years in age and was wearing a white top with a grey, pink and black pattern.
She was also carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with information is asked to email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting reference 24000400578.