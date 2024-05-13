Police have released a picture of a man who they wish to speak to as part of an investigation into the theft of jewellery from a town shop.

Officers say a man entered St Martin’s Antiques Centre in Stamford and asked to see some items on the lower shelves behind a glass cabinet.

While the member of staff was reaching down, he took several items from the top shelf before leaving the shop.

Do you know this man?

This incident happened in October but was only reported to Lincolnshire Police last week.

“We are now asking for help to identify the man pictured,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Jamie Flint at jamie.flint@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 24000238915.



