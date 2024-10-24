Stamford, Bourne and Deepings Police ask for help after theft reported in Stamford area
Published: 12:31, 24 October 2024
Police investigating a reported theft are appealing for help to identify a man.
Lincolnshire Police say the man captured on CCTV may be able to help its investigation into a report of theft in the Stamford area.
He is described as white with a medium build and short brown hair, and is around 30 years old.
The man was wearing a light grey hooded top, light grey shorts, and white trainers.
If you can help, email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 277 of 19 October.