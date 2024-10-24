Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford, Bourne and Deepings Police ask for help after theft reported in Stamford area

By Chris Harby
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:31, 24 October 2024

Police investigating a reported theft are appealing for help to identify a man.

Lincolnshire Police say the man captured on CCTV may be able to help its investigation into a report of theft in the Stamford area.

He is described as white with a medium build and short brown hair, and is around 30 years old.

Police he may be able to help with their investigations
The man was wearing a light grey hooded top, light grey shorts, and white trainers.

If you can help, email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 277 of 19 October.

