Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a theft.

Officers say a woman entered Stork of Stamford in St Mary’s Street at 4.45pm on Wednesday, October 30.

She is then thought to have taken a number of items of baby clothing before leaving the store.

Police would like to identify this woman

Anyone with information or who knows the woman in the image should email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 462 of October 30.



