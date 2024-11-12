Lincolnshire Police investigate theft from baby shop Stork of Stamford
Published: 17:14, 12 November 2024
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a theft.
Officers say a woman entered Stork of Stamford in St Mary’s Street at 4.45pm on Wednesday, October 30.
She is then thought to have taken a number of items of baby clothing before leaving the store.
Anyone with information or who knows the woman in the image should email stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 462 of October 30.