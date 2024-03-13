A doctor with a passion for documentary making is shining a light on the hidden history of an abandoned limestone mine.

Jay Naylor’s latest documentary, released today (Wednesday, March 13) explores the mysteries of Wychley Warren near Ketton.

The village has a large cement works and quarry in Pit Lane but far less is known about the village’s connection to mining.

The mining pit

Although underground mining never properly took off at the Wychley Warren site, there are remnants of the experiment, which are the subject of Jay’s video.

He said: “People wouldn’t associate it with mining.

“The main focus of the documentary is to try to uncover a bit of interesting local history from the discovery of neolithic remains to the modern day current quarrying.”

Jay Naylor, documentary maker

Jay, a former Stamford School pupil, deliberately does not reveal the exact location of the hidden mine to prevent people visiting, as it has now become a wildlife haven.

Although, it was a location he explored when he was younger and became fascinated by.

He said: “Growing up I heard all sorts of rumours trying to find concrete evidence.

Calcite formations, similar to those seen at Treak Cliff Cavern in The Peak District

“I trawled through archives and managed to find old documents.”

At the site Jay discovered calcites, which is a component of limestone, as well as remnants of a farm.

He filmed the documentary on a Panasonic GX85 camera and narrated it himself in what he describes as David Attenborough-style.

The mine entrance

Jay, who now lives in Nottingham and works at the Queen’s Medical Centre, regularly travels to see his parents in Ketton and has always felt connected to the area where he grew up.

Last year he captured the charm of his childhood village with a documentary using a film camera he bought for a fiver.

He hopes to continue showcasing the area with videos posted to his YouTube channel, Jay Naylor pictures, and build up a local following.

The 24-year-old said: “Ultimately part of my overarching aim with my documentaries is to try and show people how many amazing things there are around them if they just go out and have a look.

“We have a fascinating and deep history, traces of which are everywhere.

“I also want to showcase the beauty of nature, which is under threat across the country, and the importance of old industrial sites which are now wildlife havens.”