New GPs are helping to boost access to healthcare at a town surgery.

Doctors Hannah Waddingham and Mena Khela have joined The Stamford Surgery, comprising Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, while Dr Raef Abdelnour has switched from being a hospital registrar to becoming a GP.

Meanwhile, Dr Romek Wiles has become a GP partner in Stamford, while Dr Tom Eames has returned after a year working away.

Clockwise from top left: Doctors Grace Dolan, Romek Wiles, Mena Khela, Raef Abdelno, Hannah Waddingham, and Tom Eames

Dr Waddingham relocated to the area from Enfield, North London, where she worked as a GP partner for six years specialising in dermatology, children and women’s health, including coil and implant fitting.

She said that the move to Stamford was “a long-term decision” thanks to good local schools and the environment, and she was looking forward to continuing her work in general family medicine.

Dr Khela trained in the UK and has a special interest in children’s healthcare, menopause, minor skin surgeries and lesions, as well as long-acting reversible contraceptives. He is also engaged in some further professional development in the field of dermatology.

Having worked as a registrar at Peterborough City Hospital, Dr Abdelnour trained as a GP, spending his final year at Stamford Surgery. He liked it so much that he has stayed.

At the Hereward Practice in Exeter Street, Bourne, Dr Grace Dolan has become a partner. She will take a more active role in the management and direction of the practice, alongside fellow partners, Dr Taylor, Dr Ashley-Norman, Dr Yasin Ali and Dr Moyo.

Dr Dolan said: “We have had quite a lot of change over the past couple of years through retirements and I felt strongly that our generation of GPs coming through needs to step up and take a role in partnership. It was a good opportunity and, as I want to stay here long-term, it made sense.”

Dr Dolan has special interests in women’s health and paediatrics, and she took over as palliative lead at the practice six months ago, a role she sees as important for patients and their families.