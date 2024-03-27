Shoppers taking advantage of free parking at a doctors’ surgery could soon be fined.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford’s St Mary’s Medical Centre to safeguard parking spaces for patients and deter those using it for free town centre parking.

A similar system is already in place at Lakeside’s other town surgery, Sheepmarket.

Parking at St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford

Hub Manager Teri White said: “We know that many people unfortunately use our spaces to park when shopping or visiting the town.

“This has a detrimental effect on our capacity, and affects patients who have a genuine reason to visit, to collect medication or attend appointments.

“This system has benefits for patients, as already demonstrated at Sheepmarket, by making sure that spaces are free for those who need them, particularly if they struggle with mobility.”

The cameras will be installed on Wednesday (March 27) and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Signs will be prominently displayed in the car park, reception and waiting areas reminding visitors to register within 30 minutes of arrival and not to exceed the two-hour maximum time limit.

Any infringement will incur a penalty notice.

“Total Parking Solutions manages the system independently so we are unable to intervene in any parking disputes arising from using our sites and we do not receive any money from fines,” Teri added.

“We would like to remind patients to adhere to the displayed guidelines as any infringement could result in a penalty notice of £40, rising to £70 if not paid within 14 days of issue.”

ANPR is also being introduced at the Stamford Hospital site for similar reasons.

