A dog groomer is promising to go above and beyond for her four-legged customers as she prepares to open a salon.

Mikalia Johnson is opening The Dog Den from her home at 99 Glinton Road, Helpston later this month.

After being granted planning permission by Peterborough City Council in May, she has converted a former summerhouse in her back garden to a dog grooming salon, where she will provide a one-to-one service.

The Dog Den owner Mikalia Johnson with partner Mike and dog Luna Photo: Mikalia Johnson

Mikalia, who has previously taught animal care and management, said: “I’ve always had a passion for animals, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do but it was a classic case of never really understanding how to get into that industry.

“So I followed the education routes, stayed there for 13 years and then took the leap at 42 years of age which is quite daunting.”

Mikalia has received support from family and friends and has been able to use good connections with people in animal care industries to help launch the business.

She will also be helped by partner Mike, who works full-time as a publisher.

Mikalia saidL “We offer anything from a basic wash and dry through to full grooms and styling.

“My main focus is on animal health and welfare.

“I’ve introduced different treatments like CO2 spa treatments which help to soothe dogs with itchy skin or allergies and I’ve also undertaken some training to provide ultrasonic teeth cleaning for dogs.”

Opening times will be from 8am until 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 5pm on a Saturday.

