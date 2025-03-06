World Book Day costumes will be on show in schools today (Thursday, March 6) - and some will have come from a town’s lending library.

A children’s costume swapping rack in Stamford Library has meant parents can bring outgrown outfits and switch them for something bigger or a bit different for free.

Smiffys Fancy Dress also made a donation of new costumes to libraries throughout Lincolnshire.

Librarian Lea Rickard with costumes at Stamford Library

