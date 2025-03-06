Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Library has been helping make World Book Day fun for all

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:20, 06 March 2025

World Book Day costumes will be on show in schools today (Thursday, March 6) - and some will have come from a town’s lending library.

A children’s costume swapping rack in Stamford Library has meant parents can bring outgrown outfits and switch them for something bigger or a bit different for free.

Smiffys Fancy Dress also made a donation of new costumes to libraries throughout Lincolnshire.

Librarian Lea Rickard with costumes at Stamford Library
Librarian Lea Rickard with costumes at Stamford Library

You can send a photo of your children in World Book Day costumes to news@lincsonline.co.uk for our gallery.

Please note that you will not be able to post pictures to the Mercury Facebook page.

Education Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE