A friendship group is urging people to stay social as winter approaches despite the ongoing cost of living challenges.

The Nene and Welland Oddfellows has 480 mostly older and retired members based in and around Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Branch secretary Karen Earth believes keeping in touch with friends is especially important during the winter months.

“Last winter was hard on people’s pockets and wellbeing, and struggles around the increased cost of living meant many had to make significant cutbacks,” she said.

“At the Oddfellows, we believe friendship is an essential, particularly when times are tough and during winter when we can feel more isolated. Company provides comfort and support, and has to be prioritised.”

The local friendship group also wants to remind people that socialising needn’t be expensive.

Oddfellows enjoying a soup lunch get-together

"When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can spend less,” Karen added.

“But it’s not where you get together that matters, just that you’re getting together – whether that’s meeting up in the park with a flask, at each other’s homes or in the local library.”

Upcoming events being run by the group, open to all, include free games afternoons between 2pm and 4pm on December 7 and 21 at Oddfellows Hall in Market Deeping.

There are also craft clubs, surprise bingo and soup lunches which cost between £1 and £3.

Georgina Hitchcock has been a member there for almost 20 years.

“I’ve got a great group of friends here at the Oddfellows,” she said.

“People who I can have a laugh with, but also who I know I can turn to if needs be, and it’s great knowing that I’ve always got something in my diary to look forward to that doesn’t cost the earth.”

The society also has around 50 free online events on its website each month open to the public.

For further details, and to request an events diary, contact Karen on 01778 342006 or email Karen.earth@oddfellows.co.uk