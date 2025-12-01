A spectacular Christmas event is well on its way to being a sell-out - despite increasing the number of places available.

The Stamford Santa Fun Run, taking place 11am on Sunday, December 7, will fill Burghley Park with people dressed in Father Christmas costumes, before they complete one of three distances to help raise money.

Organisers Stamford Striders have opened up the event to 1,700 people this year, adding 200 extra places to help meet high demand.

And with just over a week to go, the original 1,500 spaces have been filled and the rest are expected to be snapped up soon.

Now in its 18th year, Stamford Santa Fun Run has raised well over £100,000 for charities, and this year it is helping Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, MindSpace Stamford, and the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin, which donates to a variety of local good causes.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join their owners at the event, and there is a prize this year for the ‘best dressed’.

Accompanied children are also encouraged to take part, with a choice of routes available to make sure little legs - or longer but tired ones - are catered for. There is the one-mile Elves’ Escape, the two-mile Reindeer Run and the three-mile Santa Special. The event is suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

The fun begins shortly before 11am with music and a warm-up led by Emma Vaughan, then the run will be started by inventor, YouTuber and local legend Colin Furze.

In the race village, which is at the Barnack Road side of Burghley Park, there will be children’s entertainment, including a One Touch Football game, a chance for children to give ‘the real Santa’ their Christmas gift wish lists, and food and drink stands.

Inventor Colin Furze and Stamford Santa Fun Run volunteer fundraiser Delia Calder. Photo: Iliffe Media

Organiser Nick Wells said: “If anyone is hoping to take part in this year’s event and hasn’t yet entered, I’d encourage them to go to stamfordsantafunrun.com as soon as possible. It’s a great morning out for all ages, and a very fun way to raise funds for good causes.”

Entry, which includes a Santa suit, is £16 for adults and £9 for children aged five to 12 from stamfordsantafunrun.com, while children under four go free.