Town schools are helping to brighten the lives of children who have been forced to flee their homes because of war.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, in Stamford, donated 10 second-hand mini iPads to Stamford Diversity Group (SDG), while St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy are to hand over nine iPads.

They will be sent out to Ukraine to the Canadian volunteer aid group, Helping Ukraine Grassroots (HUGS) for its SMART (Science, Math, Art, Recreation, Technology) programme for internally displaced children in Ukraine.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School vice-principal Tim Cox hands over the iPads to Yvette Diaz-Munoz, chair of Stamford Diversity Group

“Following a request to all local primary schools from Yvette Diaz-Munoz, chair of the Stamford Diversity Group, we were happy to make a donation of some old mini iPads to help the children in Ukraine,” said a Malcolm Sargent Primary School spokesperson.

St Augustine’s principal Tina Cox added: “We have been involved in lots of the Stamford Diversity initiatives to support Ukraine, so when Yvette reached out asking for technology to support children's education, I was very keen to help

“I contacted Pete Clayton from Ark ICT to see if he could help and he kindly sourced nine iPads to donate.

“I'm thrilled that we have been a small part of this important donation, which will hopefully bring some joy and connection to the children of Ukraine. Huge thanks to all involved in making it happen.”

This is not the first time the schools have lent their support to the wartorn country.

Pupils from both schools, as well as St Gilbert’s and John Clare School, in Helpston, joined a recent project by the group to write postcards to internally displaced children in Ukraine.

“There are a lot of kids in this war whose lives have been turned upside down,” said Yvette.

“Schools are closed, air-raid sirens are common and many are living far from home in shelters with little education or stimulation.

“SMART is a breath of fresh air, an oasis of hope and light.”

If you can donate a second-hand laptop, smartphone or tablet to Ukraine or to local Ukrainians, email stamforddiversitygroup@gmail.com