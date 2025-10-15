When a hospice’s biggest annual fundraising event was cancelled for a second year in a row, staff were concerned how it would affect the charity.

But thanks to the commitment of its supporters, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has received £20,000 in contributions since its Starlight Hike in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough was halted by Storm Amy earlier this month.

The night-time walk, which was expected to raise more than £40,000 for Sue Ryder’s end-of-life care services, was also cancelled last year due to flooding.

'Team Tricia' carried out their own Starlight Hike. Photo: Submitted

Would-be participants were fully refunded their registration fees but were encouraged to complete their own Starlight Hikes in memory of loved ones at a time and place to suit them.

Among those that did this were members of Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS), who walked in rain macs and sparkly lights while singing in memory of their friend Tricia.

Aimee Cowling, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Having to cancel our Starlight Hike again was a real disappointment for everyone involved.

“But the kindness and generosity shown by the community in response has been truly overwhelming.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to all those who donated so compassionately.”

Further donations can be made at www.sueryder.org/SLHDonate