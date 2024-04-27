A doorbell camera captured the moments after a driver crashed through a garden fence.

The white Vauxhall Corsa ploughed through a fence in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at 1.20am this morning (Saturday, April 27).

The car came to a halt on the drive, missing parked cars by just a few inches before the front seat passenger ran off towards Masterton Road, captured on the homeowner’s doorbell camera.

The motorist and another passenger tried to get away in the car but only made it a short distance before abandoning the smashed up car and getting away on foot.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police attended and arranged for the abandoned car to be towed away.

The fence in Stamford was crashed into by a white Vauxhall Corsa

Witnesses should call 111 quoting incident 34 of April 27.