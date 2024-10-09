Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford-based Freckleface wins two Midlands Family Business Awards

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 09 October 2024

A company created by a mum and son at their kitchen table has won a business award.

Freckleface Home Fragrance, which has a shop in Stamford, took two top prizes at the Midlands Family Business Awards, which were held on October 3 in Leicester.

They were named winners of both the Fastest Growing Family Business and the Best Small Family Business Award.

Simon and Tara Carlile-Swift with Donald Ward who presented them with the Best Small Family Business award
Simon and Tara Carlile-Swift with Donald Ward who presented them with the Best Small Family Business award

Freckleface founder Tara Carlile-Swift said: “Family is really important to me, it’s the reason why my son Noah and I started the business.

“School wasn’t the right environment for Noah and so together, we set up Freckleface.

“To win not one but two awards is an extraordinary achievement.”

The mum and son began making the wax melts and candles in 2017 at home in Bourne as part of a school project.

As well as fragrance, they have a coffee shop in Red Lion Street, Stamford.

Tara said: “I am really proud of everything we have achieved in the last seven years.

“We now have five stores in beautiful English towns and cities, including Stamford, and our online business is booming.”


Bourne Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE