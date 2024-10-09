A company created by a mum and son at their kitchen table has won a business award.

Freckleface Home Fragrance, which has a shop in Stamford, took two top prizes at the Midlands Family Business Awards, which were held on October 3 in Leicester.

They were named winners of both the Fastest Growing Family Business and the Best Small Family Business Award.

Simon and Tara Carlile-Swift with Donald Ward who presented them with the Best Small Family Business award

Freckleface founder Tara Carlile-Swift said: “Family is really important to me, it’s the reason why my son Noah and I started the business.

“School wasn’t the right environment for Noah and so together, we set up Freckleface.

“To win not one but two awards is an extraordinary achievement.”

The mum and son began making the wax melts and candles in 2017 at home in Bourne as part of a school project.

As well as fragrance, they have a coffee shop in Red Lion Street, Stamford.

Tara said: “I am really proud of everything we have achieved in the last seven years.

“We now have five stores in beautiful English towns and cities, including Stamford, and our online business is booming.”



