Plans for a housing development on the grounds of a village manor house have made significant progress.

A full planning application for nine homes within the former farmyard area of the Manor House on High Street, Glinton, is still awaiting a decision from Peterborough City Council.

However, listed building consent to convert and extend the Grade II listed dovecote building on the site to form one of the homes was granted on May 8, marking a big step forward for the development.

Glinton Manor House

The dovecote building is proposed to be extended by a glazed link which would attach it to the new residential building, with a simple design that ensures that the dovecote “retains its prominence”.

Glinton Parish Council and the Peterborough Civic Society both objected to the dovecote plans, noting concerns with the destruction of “remarkably well preserved” nest holes and issues with the “unimaginative” roof design.

Despite this, a council case officer concluded: “The proposed design of the roof and ridge feature are acceptable. It is understood that the Peterborough Civic Society and Parish Council raised concerns about this, however the proposed works are considered to sustain the significance of the listed building.

Glinton Manor House

“If there is some harm, this will be balanced by the building being brought back in to ‘optimal viable use’, which as discussed is a limited benefit.”

They added: “The works overall will sustain the special architectural and historic interest and significance of the building and are therefore considered acceptable.”

Plans for the full nine-home development, submitted by Alston Country Homes, are yet to be decided on.

Permission for a similar development on the site with 10 homes was refused in July 2022 due to proposed alterations to the listed dovecote building and the loss of historic fabric.

The dovecote

Another revised application for 10 homes was submitted in a bid to rectify the issues, but it was withdrawn in October 2023 as the revisions were not considered to fully address the planning and heritage concerns.

Glinton Manor House

Alston Country Homes said it undertook further pre-application consultation which led to the reduction of the number of proposed homes to nine.