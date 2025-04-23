A first-time pub owner hopes to bring back the heart of the village to its former glory.

The King’s Head in Apethorpe will reopen this Saturday (April 26) under the leadership of George Basoc.

The 34-year-old chef, whose CV includes The George and William Cecil in Stamford and The Haycock in Wansford, was driving through the village when he spotted the empty pub.

George Basoc with wife Olga and daughter Celine

He said: “I’ve always dreamt of having my own restaurant but I didn’t know when.

“In the past I thought it’s not the right time and I realised good places are very hard to find.

“This is a gem, it just needs to be sharpened up.”

Willow and Brook pub. Photo: Google

The pub, which most recently operated under the name The Willow and Brook, has been closed for more than two years.

After struggling to find a new landlord, owner Jean Christophe Iseux, Baron von Pfetten, who lives in the neighbouring Apethorpe Palace submitted a planning application to turn the pub into a house.

The plans were withdrawn a few months later after fueling more than 80 objections from villagers who were keen to retain the building as a pub.

Since George collected the keys on April 1 he has seen first-hand the desire for a village pub.

The new sign for The King's Head

“There has been a lot of excitement which I didn’t expect in such a small village - it’s been unbelievable,” George, who lives in Peterborough, said.

“It’s a last chance for them and they have made that promise to be supportive.

“Some of the villagers have come to help clean the pub and people are already organising events.”

After listening to feedback from villagers, George plans to take the pub back to its roots, which includes operating under its historic name of The King’s Head and making it a more traditional pub, with ‘classic pub food at an affordable price’.

To entice walkers and cyclists the pub will also operate a weekend cafe as well as a beer garden and wine bar.

George will oversee the kitchen while wife Olga manages the front of house alongside looking after their six-year-old daughter Celine.

“I’m not looking just to make money, obviously I have to pay my staff, but it’s about having fun and feeling part of something important,” he said.

An opening event is taking place on Saturday (April 26) from 2pm onwards, which George expects to be well supported.