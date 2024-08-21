A drink driver who smashed a van into the back of a police car at the scene of a lane closure has been disqualified.

Officers were removing a closure on the A1 at Tinwell near Stamford just before 1am last Wednesday (August 14).

One officer was in the driver’s seat of the police car while the other was removing road cones at the front of the vehicle, which had been put out while a broken down vehicle was recovered.

The damage caused by the crash

The officer at the front of the car noticed a Volkswagen Crafter van - which was being driven by 37-year-old Luke Johnson - being driven towards them and leapt out of the way.

It smashed into the back of the police car, causing injuries to the officer who was still inside and substantial damage to the emergency vehicle.

Johnson of Major Street in Wakefield, West Yorkshire took a breath test by the roadside, where he gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes - and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

In a police interview, he admitted having a problem with alcohol and confessed to drinking vodka while at work earlier that night.

Johnson said he went a different route than usual, via the A1, but this was described as ‘quite dark’.

He claimed he didn’t see any police lights or traffic cones, and his last memory before the crash was coming to a stop.

Johnson pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was sentenced at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 20) where he was disqualified from driving for two years, handed a community order with a nine-day rehabilitation activity and fined £336.

Sergeant David McIlwhan said: “It was pure luck that day that the officers involved were not more seriously injured.

“Johnson put lives at risk when he made the decision to get in his vehicle and drive after drinking alcohol, when he was also supposed to be working at the time.

“We encourage anyone who suspects a drink driver to report it to us.”



