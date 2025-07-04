Speed checks in Stamford lead to driver caught almost twice the limit on loo run
Published: 09:45, 04 July 2025
A driver rushing home to use the toilet was caught speeding at nearly double the limit on a town road.
Lincolnshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit carried out checks on Sidney Farm Lane in Stamford following community concerns.
They stopped a motorist who admitted they were in a hurry due to needing the bathroom.
“Unfortunately travelling at almost twice the speed limit is an unacceptable excuse,” said the unit on X on Friday.