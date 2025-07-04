A driver rushing home to use the toilet was caught speeding at nearly double the limit on a town road.

Lincolnshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit carried out checks on Sidney Farm Lane in Stamford following community concerns.

They stopped a motorist who admitted they were in a hurry due to needing the bathroom.

A Stamford driver caught speeding on a toilet dash has been reported for summons. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps

“Unfortunately travelling at almost twice the speed limit is an unacceptable excuse,” said the unit on X on Friday.