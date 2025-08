A driver crashed into the wall of a bar, causing a road to be closed.

The accident happened at Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford at about 7.20pm on Friday, August 1 and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed between the bottom of recreation Ground Road to the entrance to the North Street car park.

Mama Liz's in North Street, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

Police have the drvier’s details.