A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A43 this morning (Tuesday).

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital following the incident at Blatherwycke.

Her grey Mazda TS2 was involved in a crash with a white Mazda 3 GT Sport at 7.10am.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch. They can email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000097387.

The road is still closed in both directions between the Laxton turnoff and Fineshade Wood.