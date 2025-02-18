Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Woman seriously injured in crash on the A43 at Blatherwycke

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:43, 18 February 2025

A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A43 this morning (Tuesday).

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital following the incident at Blatherwycke.

Her grey Mazda TS2 was involved in a crash with a white Mazda 3 GT Sport at 7.10am.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either vehicle beforehand to get in touch. They can email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000097387.

The road is still closed in both directions between the Laxton turnoff and Fineshade Wood.

Accidents Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE