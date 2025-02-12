Police have intercepted a van with perilously stacked cargo on the A1 near Stamford.

When the white van was pulled over it was packed with timber and panels and had a single strap holding the doors together, although open.

According to officers it was also being driven at more than 60mph, exceeding the speed limit for a goods vehicle under 7.5 tonnes on a dual carriageway.

A police photograph of the van stopped on the A1 near Stamford

Lincolnshire, Rutland and Cambridgeshire police officers are involved in monitoring the A1 in the Stamford area.