A busy town road is set for six weeks of overnight closures during repair work.

Work to replace a half-mile section of the A6121 Ryhall Road in Stamford, between St Paul’s Street and the entrance to Stamford Retail Park and McDonald’s, will begin on Monday (September 8).

There will be road closures on week nights from 8pm to 6am, leaving drivers with a 25-mile diversion.

The diversion route while roadworks close Ryhall Road, Stamford. Google Maps

The official diversion route will take drivers on the A6121 to Bourne, along Raymond Mays Way, south on the A15 to Market Deeping, and back to Stamford along the A1175, which includes the Tallington railway crossing and enters town as Uffington Road. It will also operate in reverse.

Traffic signals at two pedestrian crossings along Ryhall Road will also be upgraded - near Melbourne Road and St George’s Avenue.

Access for residents and businesses will be kept open throughout.