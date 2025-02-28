Two men who rode motorcycles dangerously through a high-profile sporting event and hit a dog have been banned from driving.

Reece Murray, 27, and Alfi Lleshi, 20, were arrested on the afternoon of September 7 last year after riding motorcycles through the Burghley Horse Trials.

A road policing officer, who was assisting with the flow of traffic around the event, was on a marked police motorcycle in Barnack Road, when he saw three motorcycles heading towards him at speed.

The horse trials attract thousands of visitors every year. Photo: Alan Walters

He turned around and began to pursue them, indicating for them to pull over, but two of the bikes failed to stop, increased their speed and performed wheelies, before entering the main event at Burghley House.

The pair narrowly avoided pedestrians but hit a dog, causing it minor injuries, before being stopped by event security and arrested by the officer.

Both men appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 25).

The incident took place at last year’s Burghley Horse Trials. Photo: Alan Walters

Murray, of Birchtree Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without MOT and criminal damage.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has been disqualified from driving for a year.

Lleshi, of Fane Road, Walton, Peterborough, received the same sentence after previously admitting failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving with an obscured registration mark.

PC Joe Woolf, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a high-profile event which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

“For this pair to have ridden in the manner they did, through a pedestrianised area, was despicable. It left us with no option but to pursue and arrest them in a busy area and I would like to thank the security staff who helped us.

“Sadly, a dog was injured, albeit not seriously, and people were jumping out of their way and parents were grabbing their children.

“Their riding was appalling and horrified not only myself but members of the public at the event. They clearly had no regard for their own safety or that of others.”