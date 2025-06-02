A school building which is no longer needed to house pupils could be turned into classrooms.

Leaders at Stamford Endowed Schools are seeking permission to repurpose St Michael’s Boarding House at the junior school site in Kettering Road.

The house had been used for Year 5 and 6 boarding pupils but following a decline in residential numbers across the school, it is no longer needed.

Stamford Junior School. Photo: Google Maps

The remaining seven junior school boarders will move to Welland Boarding House in Water Street, which is currently home to Year 7 and 8 boys and girls.

In the planning application submitted to South Kesteven District Council, a spokesperson said the drop in boarders is in line with the reduction of pupil numbers across the school.

They added: “Officers will be aware that there is a wider rationalisation underway to improve the efficiency of the overall school estate, particularly following the change of teaching to co-educational, as well as the need to become efficient due to changes to VAT regulations.”

Boarding at the school costs up to £49,400 a year.

St Michael’s House will be turned into classrooms for Year 1 and 2 pupils, along with a main school reception and offices including for the head teacher.

The two staff flats in the building will be retained, but in different configurations to at present.

Since the move to co-education in 2023 leaders at the school have been identifying buildings which are no longer required.

This has included reducing the number of boarding houses such as Wothorpe House, which is now a privately operated holiday let, and 54 St Martin’s.

Plans were also submitted to turn the music block into two homes, but the application was rejected by council officers on the grounds that it would ‘result in the unacceptable loss of a community facility’.

