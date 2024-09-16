A man caught with bags of cocaine, cash and a burner phone has been jailed.

Simon Middleton of Ryhall Road, Stamford, was sentenced to three years in jail for possessing and supplying class A drugs

The 45-year-old appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday last week (September 13).

Simon Middleton has been jailed for supplying cocaine

Response officers were patrolling Broad Street, Stamford during the early hours of Saturday, September 10, 2022 when they spotted Middleton, who was wanted for assault at the time.

Officers later searched Middleton and found clear bags of cocaine weighing just over five grams, a burner phone and £1,060 in cash.

All items were seized and Middleton was subsequently arrested.

Middleton was later charged with supply of a controlled class A drug and possession with intent to supply and was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Stewart Humm said: “Middleton was a well-known local drug dealer and evidence on his burner phone showed this.

“It was clear that he was dealing drugs during the night-time economy hours and could not account for the large quantity of cash that was obviously obtained through his dealing activity, along with the quantity of cocaine in his possession.

“We are committed to tackling drug dealing offences in Lincolnshire and we will prosecute local dealers that cause harm to our community and vulnerable people that consumer dangerous drugs.”

The Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership (LRP) is a free service that offers support for Lincolnshire residents around drug and alcohol use.

Find out more by visiting their website tinyurl.com/HayLincs