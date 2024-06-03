A Market Deeping man who admitted dealing in cocaine and ecstasy was today (Monday, June 3) jailed for 31 months.

Jordan Thompson, 23, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others.

The offences occurred between 27 January 2022 and 30 January 2022.

Lincoln Crown Court

Thompson, of Burnside Avenue, Market Deeping, also admitted two further charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply others between the same dates.

Those charges related to cannabis and a liquid drug known as "THC."

Tom Heath, mitigating for Thompson, said he was a young man who had been exposed to drugs since the age of 12.

Jordan Thompson. Photo: Lincs Police

Mr Heath told the court Thompson had his own addictions and was using drugs during the period of his offending.

Passing sentence Recorder Cameron Crowe told Thompson he would get a reduction in his jail sentence for pleading guilty and admitting his offending.

But Recorder Crowe said the seriousness of dealing in Class A drugs still past the threshold for an immediate prison sentence.

Thompson was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment for the offences involving Class A drugs.

He was also sentenced to nine months imprisonment for the Class B drugs offences which will run concurrently with the 31 month jail sentence.