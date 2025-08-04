A large-scale project to convert a busy road to dual carriageway has been scrapped by the Government.

Following a spending review, work will not continue to widen the A47 between A1 junction at Wansford and Sutton.

In an online statement headed ‘A47 Wansford to Sutton dualling (Cancelled)’ National Highways said: “We recognise this may be disappointing news, but we remain committed to improving and enhancing the A47 corridor through our existing schemes, which will see improved journey times, reduce congestion and boost economic growth within the region.

The A47 between the A1 at Wansford and the Sutton village roundabout will not be made dual carriageway, although people are still pushing for safety measures. Image: Google Maps

“The Government and National Highways remain committed to maintaining a safe and reliable road network, necessary to stimulate economic growth and enhance opportunities across the country.”

Plans for the 1.6-mile stretch of dual carriageway were announced in February 2023 and finalised in July 2023 and the Government’s fanfare included a video outlining various junction improvements that went with the road-widening.

Part of the old A47 was to have become a link road to the existing BP garage and to Sacrewell Farm opposite, with access under a bridged section of the new dual carriageway. The old road was also to become a bridleway, path and cycleway, much like the old stretch of A47 when Castor and Ailsworth were bypassed by dual carriageway more than 30 years ago.

Sutton resident and parish councillor Mick Grange said there had been two aims of the Wansford to Sutton project - to reduce congestion and to improve safety.

He and other members of the newly formed A47 Safety Group are pushing for actions that will cost significantly less than the dual carriageway but would add paths, cycle and bridleways, and make traffic alterations that could save lives.

These include speed reduction, average speed cameras, no overtaking, full or partial direction closure of The Drift between Sutton and the A47, no right turn from Sutton Heath Road onto the A47, access improvements at the BP garage and Sacrewell Farm, rumble strips, improved visibility and signs.

Mr Grange, speaking on behalf of the A47 Safety Group, said the cost of the dualling project had spiralled from the original figure of just over £60 million, and it was felt it would not end congestion unless both roundabouts at Wansford were removed.

The list of potential safety improvements was drawn up at a meeting at Sacrewell Farm between North-West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling (Lab), secretary of state for transport Heidi Alexander, and representatives from the parish councils of Ailsworth, Castor, Wansford, Sibson, Stibbington, Thornhaugh, Southorpe, Sacrewell and Sutton.

At the meeting, Mr Grange felt there were ‘positive vibes’ from Mr Carling and Ms Alexander over funding for the safety measures, and the new group would fight for them on what has been described as one of the most dangerous short stretches of road in the country.

“Forget congestion,” Mr Grange said. “But we can make it safer for people”.

Mr Carling has been asked to comment.