A competitive eater’s video featuring a pub’s gigantic breakfast sandwich has racked up millions of views on social media.

YouTuber and social media star Beard Meats Food took on the mammoth eating challenge when he visited The Blue Cow Inn in South Witham about a year ago.

The content creator, whose real name is Adam Moran, shared the video of him tackling the Lincolnshire pub’s ‘brekkie challenge’ on his TikTok last week and it has since amassed 5.4 millions views.

Beard Meats Food at The Blue Cow in South Witham

This joins the 8.9 million views the video has racked up on YouTube since it was posted 11 months ago.

Julie Davey, landlady of The Blue Cow, said: “It’s weird that so many people are watching someone eat breakfast in my pub.”

The challenge was first put on the menu of The Blue Cow in 2023 and challenges participants to eat four rashers of bacon, five sausages, four fried eggs, four hash brown, two handfuls of mushrooms served on a toasted ciabatta with two soup bowls full of beans and tomatoes within 30 minutes.

The breakfast sandwich challenge at The Blue Cow in South Witham

According to Julie, who ‘hasn’t even attempted’ the challenge herself, it’s enough food to comfortably feed four people.

In the viral video, the speed eater - who swapped cutlery for his bare hands - tucked into the breakfast while a pub customer watched on and bet £50 that he couldn’t complete it.

He gobbled up the eggs in less than 30 seconds before cramming in the sausages, taking sips of water in between mouthfuls.

The tomatoes were shoved into the ciabatta along with the mushrooms, hashbrowns and bacon, and by the time the stopwatch hit eight minutes it was just the fries and beans remaining.

Adam took his final mouthful just before the clock hit 14 minutes.

Although dozens have tried to complete the challenge, to date the only people who have been successful are Adam and fellow content creator JjDaLion.

The meal costs £28 but competitors who are successful get it on the house.

Julie, who has run The Blue Cow for six-and-a-half years, said: “We all seem to gravitate to watching eating challenges so we wanted to see if it had any interest.

Beard Meats Food's TikTok page where the video of The Blue Cow has amassed more than 5 million views

“I hadn’t seen many breakfast challenges like ours. They usually have lots of toast and butter, or there are many eating challenges with burgers and pizzas.”

Would you try this challenge? Let us know in the comments.