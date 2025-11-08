Dating from around 1620, The Dial House is an elegant, double-fronted, south-facing period home that perfectly blends historic charm with a wonderfully light and spacious layout.

Despite its age, the property offers an inviting sense of flow, enhanced by high ceilings, large windows, and an abundance of character features throughout.

Dial House in Elton is on the market with Woodford and Co. Photo: Submitted

At the heart of the home, the dining room opens seamlessly into the central sitting room, creating a warm and sociable space, ideal for both family life and entertaining.

The kitchen/breakfast room, complete with an Aga and breakfast bar, provides a relaxed everyday setting, while the playroom/study and adjoining shower room could easily be adapted to create a ground floor bedroom suite if desired.

An elegant staircase, noted in the property’s Grade II listing, rises to the first and second floors, where there are five generous double bedrooms, one which has an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the landscaped gardens are a true highlight, with formal lawns, colourful borders, and mature trees providing a high degree of privacy and tranquillity.

The driveway extends through to Back Lane, offering ample parking and access to a detached double garage.

The property also benefits from pre-planning consent for an extension at the back to create a spacious kitchen/diner.

Dial House in Middle Street, Elton, is on the market with Woodford and Co with a guide price of £1,100,000. Viewing is strictly by appointment by calling 01832 274732.

Property features

Grade II listed property dating from 1620

Three storey accommodation

Hall

Sitting room

Drawing room

Dining room

Kitchen

Utility room and cloakroom

Principle bedroom with en-suite

Four further double bedrooms

Family bathroom

In a desirable and picturesque village