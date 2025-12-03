It’s that time of year again…Christmas is a joyful time, but for some parents, it means the return of a little 12inch tall menace in a red outfit — the Elf on the Shelf.

The tradition originated back in 2005 with ‘The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition’ book, written by author Carol Aebersold, which came with an elf figurine. The story follows an elf whose job is to keep an eye on the children of the house and report back to Santa every night about which youngsters are being naughty or nice.

Since then, the tradition has spiralled into a fun activity whereby parents move the elf every night into a different pose for children to discover in the morning, and became even more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel's Elf on the Shelf, Fred, causing mischief. Photo: Iliffe Media

Parents encounter a degree of panic each year trying to come up with ever-more creative and inventive ideas and positions for the elf.

Over at our sister paper, the Newark Advertiser, news editor Rachel’s elf ‘Fred’, a favourite with her children Isla and Rory, caused mischief in her bathroom last night (don’t worry, the toilet paper was re-wound afterwards!) and even followed her to work this morning, gate-crashing the advertising manager’s desk and hopping into the adjacent Radio Newark recording studio!

Rachel's Elf on the Shelf, Fred, causing mischief in the Advertiser office. Photo: Iliffe Media

If you’ve been creating Elf on the Shelf magic for your children, send your photos to rachel.armitage@iliffemedia.co.uk to be included in our Elf photo spread and share your ideas.