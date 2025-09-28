Passion for helping students fulfil their career dreams won the Large Business of the Year Award for Inspire Education Group, Stamford.

Andrea Beesley-Hewitt judged the award, which was sponsored by Hegarty, was won over by the firms commitment on delivering a business model and by the slogan ‘It’s a career, not a course’.

Inspire Education Group (Stamford College) won the Large Business of the Year award. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

A surprised and emotional Rachel Nicholls and her team received the award during the ceremony.

She said: “Because we are a college, and not particularly seen as a business but we are in the business of education.

“We run it on a commercial model as want to make the best use of our funding and money to re-invest in students, staff and the campus to provide the best opportunities for our learners.”

The other nominees were Boss Cabins, Bourne; Cornish Bakery, Stamford; The William Cecil, Stamford; and Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe, Deeping St Nicholas.