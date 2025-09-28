Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Inspire Education Group in Stamford win Large Business of the Year at Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

By Victoria Fear
-
victoria.fear@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 28 September 2025

Passion for helping students fulfil their career dreams won the Large Business of the Year Award for Inspire Education Group, Stamford.

Andrea Beesley-Hewitt judged the award, which was sponsored by Hegarty, was won over by the firms commitment on delivering a business model and by the slogan ‘It’s a career, not a course’.

Inspire Education Group (Stamford College) won the Large Business of the Year award. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes
Inspire Education Group (Stamford College) won the Large Business of the Year award. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

A surprised and emotional Rachel Nicholls and her team received the award during the ceremony.

She said: “Because we are a college, and not particularly seen as a business but we are in the business of education.

ALL THE WINNERS HERE

“We run it on a commercial model as want to make the best use of our funding and money to re-invest in students, staff and the campus to provide the best opportunities for our learners.”

The other nominees were Boss Cabins, Bourne; Cornish Bakery, Stamford; The William Cecil, Stamford; and Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe, Deeping St Nicholas.

Awards Business Oakham Stamford Victoria Fear
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE