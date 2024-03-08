A community champion was left speechless after dozens of people showed up to wish her a happy retirement.

Vivien Hamilton joined Tesco 20 years ago based at the Market Deeping branch in Godsey Lane.

For the past eight years she has been the community champion at the Bourne store, a job which involves providing support to local charities and organisations.

Vivien Hamilton is retiring from Tesco after 20 years

Vivien, 65, said: “It has been my happiest job.

“I’ve met so many terrific people and it is so rewarding being able to help others.”

A highlight of Vivien’s career was visiting Digby Court care home in the town to hand out red red roses.

Vivien with the roses

As well as making residents’ days, she was able to hand out the leftover flowers to residents shopping in the store.

Dom Brister, of Bourne-based charity Don’t Lose Hope, knows first-hand the support Vivien has given to the community so was keen to make her last day today (Friday, March 8) special.

“She never says no,” said Dom. “So many groups and clubs have been supported by her.”

Vivien has supplied refreshments and snacks for many of Don’t Lose Hope’s events since the charity was set up by Nicola Brister five years ago.

People gathered to say thank you to Vivien outside Bourne Tesco, including Don't Lose Hope's mascot Eddy the Bear

Dom and Nicola gathered a group of people, including pupils from Willoughby Academy and members of charities, to surprise Vivien outside the store in Cherryholt Road.

Vivien, who lives in Market Deeping, said: “I can’t describe the feeling - it was so overwhelming.

“I didn’t expect anything.”

Local pupils made cards to give to Vivien

Vivien plans to use her retirement to get out more with her mum, who she is a carer for, as well as occasionally volunteer at Tiny Steps Petting Farm in Thurlby and in Don’t Lose Hope’s community shed.

“I would like to thank all of the people in Bourne who have made my life so easy and enjoyable,” said Vivien.

Belinda Hay, who will be taking over the position of community champion, has been shown the ropes by Vivien and is keen to build on her good work.

“She has got such a great relationship with the local community,” said Belinda.

“They aren’t just people she works with but they have become friends.”

