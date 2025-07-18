People are being asked to look out for a 5ft tall bird that resembles an emu.

The rhea named Eli escaped from Ridgeview Farm in Belmesthorpe, near Stamford, five days ago after being spooked by the noise of combine harvesting in nearby fields.

Eli is harmless and will run away if approached.

Eli the escaped rhea was spotted and photographed not far from his home in Belmesthorpe by Chris Woods

Recent sightings suggest he is remaining close to home and his owners, Rufus and Rachel Shoon have been trying to coax him back using food and water.

Rufus said: “There is no point in chasing him as he is too fast and won’t want to be caught, although if anyone has lasso or bolas experience they may be able to catch him directly.

“Eli is a young boy who hatched at our farm and so we’re hopeful he will come home of his own accord. The alpacas and peacocks that we have make fairly unique noises, and so we hope he will recognise them as familiar.”

Rufus feeds the rheas at his farm in Belmesthorpe

The couple have several rheas living in a field on their farm, and Eli is not the first to have made a break for freedom.

Should someone have the opportunity, the advice is to try to herd the rhea into an enclosed garden, and then Rufus will collect him.

Anyone spotting Eli can text Rufus the location on 07540 327393. Anyone who has managed to catch him safely should phone the same number.

Rheas can survive for weeks in the countryside and people should not try to feed Eli, but Rufus is keen for him to have access to water for drinking.

Rheas looks like emus but the species comes from South America originally, rather than Australia.

They can grow up to 170cm tall (5ft 6ins) and reach speeds of more than 30 miles per hour with their wings outstretched, but they cannot fly.